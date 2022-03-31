Raza scores first century in Bangladesh

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN all-rounder Sikandar Raza scored his first List A century in the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League in Bangladesh yesterday.

Raza scores 107 from 93 balls but the effort ended in vain as his team Shinepukur Cricket Club suffered a disappointing 34-runs defeat to defending champions Abahani Limited.

The 35-year-old had narrowly missed his century in the last game when he was caught and bowled by Bangladesh international Mehedi Hasan at 98 runs in a defeat to Prime Bank Cricket Club.

Raza batted at number four yesterday as Abahani Limited fell just short after reaching 299/7 in their 50 overs while chasing Shinepukur Cricket Club’s 333/5.

Raza struck eight boundaries and seven sixes during the innings.

Shinepukur Cricket Club have two wins from six outings and are currently sitting eighth in the 11-team log table. Raza was excited by his performance and remains confident his team will finish the tournament on a high.

“Nice to finally get a 100 in Bangladesh. Few good wins in the next games and #Inshallah qualifying for the Super League is very much on,” tweeted Raza.