Raza revels in historic feat

HISTORY MAKER . . . All-rounder Sikandar Raza has been crowned the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2022, becoming the first Zimbabwean cricketer to win the prestigious accolade. — Picture: Zimbabwe Cricket.

Eddie Chikamhi-Senior Sports Reporter

THE confirmation that the light is shining again on Zimbabwean cricket was made yesterday when veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza wrote a new piece of history after he became the first cricket player from this country to win the coveted International Cricket Council Player of the Month award.

Raza yesterday joined an illustrious group of players to have won the ICC monthly gong since its inception in January 2021.

The 36-year-old was rewarded for his outstanding performances in the last month, after shrugging off strong competition from New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner and England star Ben Stokes to claim the award for August.

To his credit, Raza wowed home crowds when he scored three ODI centuries during the month of August. He scored two tons in successive matches against Bangladesh and the one against giants India at Harare Sports Club.

The charismatic all-rounder said he was thrilled, and at the same time humbled, after adding the award to his ever-improving cricket resume, as Zimbabwean cricket looks to be going up again under the guidance of local legend, Dave Houghton.

“I’m incredibly humbled and honoured to have won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award from the ICC. It’s even more humbling being the first Zimbabwean to ever win the award.

“I would like to thank everybody who has been in the changing room with me over the past three to four months, namely the technical staff and the players. Without them this would not have been possible.

“Lastly, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans in Zimbabwe and overseas for all your prayers and all your wishes, they are well received and I’m forever grateful,” said Raza.

The ICC Player of the Month Awards were launched in January 2021, to recognise and celebrate the best performances across all formats of international cricket throughout the year.

The Men’s and Women’s Player of the Month awards are decided by an independent Voting Academy comprising former players, journalists and broadcasters, as well as cricket fans from around the world who are invited to vote on ICC’s channels.

Only two other Zimbabwean cricketers — Sean Williams and Lady Chevrons skipper Mary-Anne Musonda — have received nominations before.

Williams was the first ever Zimbabwean to be short-listed for the award after he was nominated alongside Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar of India for the March 2021 award, which was eventually won by the Indian bowler.

Then Musonda added to the history books after she was nominated for the October 2021 gong, along with Irish players, Laura Delany and Gaby Lewis, at the end of Zimbabwe’s debut ODI series against the Europeans.

Musonda made history when she became the first woman to score a century for Zimbabwe during the series. But that was not enough to win her the prestigious award.

And, on the third time of asking by Zimbabwean players, Raza struck gold. It was a well deserved feat.

His three centuries last month came against world-class attacks, with the right-hander’s unbeaten 135 against Bangladesh at the start of the month arguably the pick of the bunch.

Zimbabwe were in trouble at 62/3 chasing 304 for the win when Raza and team-mate Innocent Kaia put together a massive 192-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Raza was the aggressor of the two and batted right up until the end, remaining unbeaten on 135 from just 109 balls as Zimbabwe scripted a memorable win over the Tigers.

In the next match, the hosts were in dire straits yet again at 49/4 chasing 292 when Raza once again pulled off the rescue act.

This time, it was Regis Chakabva who kept him company.

Yet again, Raza (117* off 127 balls) batted through right up until the end to guide his side to the second win in a row as Zimbabwe took an unassailable lead in the series.

He was also Zimbabwe’s star with the ball and despite bowling the difficult overs in the death, ended up with impressive figures of 3/56 from his 10 overs.

Raza almost pulled it off in the final ODI against India as well but unlike the previous occasions, found little support from the other end. Chasing 290, he was at the crease until the penultimate over. The 95-ball 115 went in vain as India held their nerve in the final stages to complete a whitewash.

In addition to his batting feats, Raza took seven key wickets during August, cementing his growing all-round credentials and seeing him rise to a career-high position of fourth in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings.

Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director, Givemore Makoni, showered Raza with praises following the feat.

“You have been enjoying an absolutely sensational year and after watching your terrific performances with the bat — including three centuries — against Bangladesh and India in August, I had no doubt you were miles ahead of the other nominees for the global accolade.

“On behalf of Zimbabwe Cricket, I wish to extend our heartiest congratulations to you on achieving this well-deserved recognition, a clear testament to your hard work and determination over the years,” said Makoni.

Former South Africa international and ICC Player of the Month voting panel member, JP Duminy, also praised Raza’s consistency over the years.

“Sikandar has really blossomed into a fine all-rounder, and more importantly has shown supreme consistency against some of the top teams in the world. It’s exciting to see what comes next for him,” said Duminy.

Raza was crowned alongside Australian all-rounder Tahlia McGrath, who won the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for August.