Raza named Man of the Match in Lahore Qalandars win

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S Sikandar Raza was named Man of the Match following a scintillating performance with the bat to steer Lahore Qalandars to a 17-run victory over Quetta Gladiators at Qaddafi Stadium in the Pakistan Super League yesterday.

Raza lit up the arena with a scorching 34-ball 71 after coming in to bat at number seven with his team struggling on 47/6.

Lahore Qalandars recovered and eventually posted a defendable total of 148 all out in 19.2 overs, thanks to Raza’s brilliance.

Raza’s brilliant innings comprised eight fours and three sixes, striking at 208.82 percent. Batting down the order, Raza was supported by Rashid Khan who made 21 runs off 20 deliveries and the skipper, Shaheen Shah Afridi who scored 16 runs in as many balls.

They then restricted their opponents to 131/7 in 20 overs to maintain top spot in the league standings.

The win took the Qalandars two points clear of Andy Flower’s Multan Sultans at the apex of the table, ahead of the two teams’ clash this weekend.