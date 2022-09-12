Raza makes history

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

VETERAN all-rounder Sikandar Raza has made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean cricket player to win the coveted ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.

The announcement was made by the International Cricket Council on Monday morning.

Raza was rewarded for his outstanding performances last month, following the confirmation that he beat fellow nominees New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santner and England star Ben Stokes to claim the monthly award for August.

The 36-year-old wowed home crowds when he scored three ODI centuries during the month.

He scored two against Bangladesh and one against India at Harare Sports Club.

It means Raza joins an illustrious group of players to have won the ICC monthly gong and becomes the first from Zimbabwe to do so.

Zimbabwe Cricket showered Raza with praises following the feat.

“Congratulations to our star all-rounder Sikandar Raza who has been crowned the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for August 2022, becoming the first Zimbabwean to win the prestigious accolade. Well deserved!” said ZC in statement.

ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni also sent a congratulatory note to Raza.

“You have been enjoying an absolutely sensational year and after watching your terrific performances with the bat – including three centuries – against Bangladesh and India in August, I had no doubt you were miles ahead of the other nominees for the global accolade.

“On behalf of Zimbabwe Cricket, I wish to extend our heartiest congratulations to you on achieving this well-deserved recognition, a clear testament to your hard work and determination over the years,” said Makoni.