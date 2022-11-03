Raza gets nomination for ICC top award again

Sports Reporter

IN-FORM Zimbabwe cricket all-rounder Sikandar Raza has made the shortlist for the International Cricket Council Player of the Month award for the second time in three months.

The 36-year-old, who is currently representing Zimbabwe at the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, was nominated for the October award along with Indian superstar Virat Kohli and David Miller of South Africa in the men’s category.

Raza made history when he became the first player from Zimbabwe to win the prestigious award in August. He faces a strong challenge from Kohli in his quest for a second.

In the women’s game, India’s Asia Cup winning duo Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma are candidates for the award, along with Nida Dar of Pakistan.

An independent ICC Voting Academy* and fans around the world can now vote to decide the winners, which will be announced next week. Fans registered at icc-cricket.com/awards are invited to cast their votes until Sunday.