Raza beaten to ICC award by Kohli

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE all-rounder Sikandar Raza was made to wait a bit longer in his quest for a second International Cricket Council Player of the Month award after he was beaten to the podium by India’s in-form batsman Virat Kohli in the October ballot.

Raza, who became the first Zimbabwean cricketer to win the accolade in August, was nominated alongside Kohli and South African David Miller for the October gong, on the back of stellar performances for their national teams.

But it was Kohli who celebrated his first Player of the Month prize after registering 205 runs with the bat, and showcasing the full array of his batting talent throughout October.

As well as scoring a brilliant half-century against Netherlands in Sydney, he produced an unforgettable innings in the stunning victory over Pakistan in front of a capacity crowd in Melbourne to kick off their Super 12 campaign in the Men’s T20 World Cup.

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Nida Dar was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month, thanks to her sensational form in their Women’s Asia Cup campaign.

She edged out Indian duo Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, who each produced impressive displays during their winning Women’s Asia Cup triumph.