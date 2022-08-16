Raw talent cries out for exposure in Zimbabwe

Grace Chingoma Senior Sports Reporter

DUBAI-BASEDd middle-distance runner Royal Mabika believes there is raw talent in Zimbabwe which is crying out for exposure.

Mabika said this after facilitating a sports career training camp for schools at Mubaira in Mhondoro at the weekend.

The athlete is going around some of the provinces raising awareness on sport as a career path and some of the available opportunities for the upcoming talent.

The first two-day camp over the weekend was attended by children from Matanha Primary and Secondary schools.

Mabika, together with FIFA administrator and founder of Amor’ Sport, Joyce Kapota, and other sports administrators had a chance to impart their knowledge to the students equipping the rural sports enthusiast on how to do sport in a professional manner.

Mabika said the camp was a success and he was able to scout some talent that he will groom.

“I have the ambition to help develop the sport in the rural areas because I believe there are many talented people but they never get the exposure,” he said.

Mabika has got assistance from different people and organisations in his career and is in turn keen to help rural talent and invest back home.

He believes his proximity to developed countries that are eager to partner with him and put up sports infrastructure in the rural centres should be able to make his dream come true.