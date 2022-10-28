Raw milk production hits 67m litres in nine months

Latest figures from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development’s dairy services department show that milk intake by processors rose 15 percent to 60,24 million litres from 52,49 million litres in the comparative period.

Business Reporter

Zimbabwe’s raw milk production increased by 16 percent to 66,84 million in the first 9 months to September 2022 compared to the same period last year, official data shows.

Milk production has been increasing as more farmers have taken up dairy farming, amid growing support from the Government, while the national herd has been supplemented with imported heifers.

Latest figures from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development’s dairy services department show that milk intake by processors rose 15 percent to 60,24 million litres from 52,49 million litres in the comparative period.

Producers’ retailed milk increased by 29 percent to 6,6 million litres from 5,1 million litres the previous year.

On a monthly basis, the southern African nation requires about 10 million litres, but it has been failing to reach the target. To meet demand, the country has to import milk powders.

September 2022 milk output rose 12,27 percent to 7,83 million litres compared to 6,98 million litres in the same period last year.

So far, the month of July has produced the most at 7,84 million litres.

Dairy farmers produced 79,6 million litres in 2021, representing a 4 percent increase from the 76,69 million litres produced in 2020.

The government has continued to provide money and other sorts of support since it is particularly interested in the expansion of the dairy industry.

Ernest Muzorewa, national chairman of the Zimbabwe Association of Dairy Farmers (ZADF), told The Herald Business that, “Main drivers have been improved nutrition and increased herd from imported heifers and good management as result of farmer training programmes.”

ZADF will begin a local heifer breeding program on July 19, 2022, as a step to improve the genetic quality of the country’s milking herd and supplement current efforts to cut back on the importation of heifers.

Through the Ministry of Land, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development, the association is advocating for critical stakeholders and the technical team of the association to examine milk pricing.

The Government has now cooperated with the business sector in the implementation of a comprehensive strategy to improve milk production in the country, with the cow herd poised to grow to about 30 000 cows. Lack of finance has been identified as a key threat to milk production.