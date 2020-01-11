Rautenbach remain on track

BROTHERS IN ARMS... Two of Zimbabwe’s representatives at the on-going 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, motor rally driver Conrad Rautenbach (right) and Graeme Sharp, enjoy each other’s company after completing 477km racing in Stage Six of the tortuous marathon yesterday.

Ellina Mhlanga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S motor rally driver Conrad Rautenbach had another impressive outing yesterday at the on-going Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia when he concluded the sixth stage of year’s event in fifth position.

The Zimbabwean top motor rally driver and his Portuguese co-driver Pedro Bianchi Prata were fifth in 5hours 37minutes 49seconds in the SSV category in the stage of pure sand.

Rautenbach and Bianchi Prata, who are racing for PH-SPORT, were 10minutes 24seconds behind winners, Gerrard Farres Guell and Armand Monleon of Spian, who completed the race in 5hours 27minutes 25seconds

In second place was the pair of Francisco Lopez Contardo and Juan Pablo Latrach Vinagre in 5hours 28minutes 47seconds, followed by Brazil’s duo of Reinaldo Varela and Gustavo Gugelmin in 5hours 32minutes 24seconds.

Cyril Despres and Michael Horn occupied fourth position in 5hours 35minutes 36seconds.

Despite dropping two places from his show on Thursday when he ended the fifth stage of the event in third position, Rautenbach has so far had an interesting adventure at the world’s toughest motor race proving his mettle among some of the top drivers from across the globe.

Fellow Zimbabwean Graeme Sharp, who is making his maiden appearance at the Dakar Rally in the bikes section, completed yesterday’s stage in position 91 in 7hours 14minutes 10seconds.

After yesterday’s stage six, competitors and teams take a rest day today and will be back in action tomorrow.

Stage seven sees the teams back on the road again, this time heading from Riyadh to Wadi Al Dawasir.