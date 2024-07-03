Ratepayers deserve better services: Minister Garwe

Herald Reporter

Local authorities should offer top-notch services so that ratepayers derive value from their hard-earned cash, Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe has said.

Speaking during an interactive meeting with local authorities in Harare today, Minister Garwe said as directed by President Mnangagwa, there should be no compromise to service delivery.

“The residents and ratepayers deserve better services and should see value for the money they are forking out,” he said.

RELATED STORIES

Dear Cde Minister Garwe . . .

Garwe promises major victory

Garwe readies Mash East for polls

Minister Garwe donates groceries to disabled

“We have a duty to ensure that our budgets are aligned to national priorities and provide the necessary resources to drive progress and improve the lives of our citizens.”