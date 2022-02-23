Rapper Riky Rick rumoured to have committed suicide

Riky Rick

The Herald

Award-winning South African rapper and hip-hop artist Rikhado Muziwendlovu Makhado, popularly known as Riky Rick, is topping the Twitter Trends list as rumours of his alleged suicide are doing the rounds on the social media platform.

 

Although his family is yet to release an official statement, Riky Rick allegedly took his life at his estate home in the north of Johannesburg on Wednesday morning 23 February.

 

According to Sunday World, a source close to the situation alleged that the rapper was found by his management team at about 8.30am. Apparently he was rushed to a nearby hospital as he was still alive. -thesouthafrican

