Rapist Munyaradzi Kereke goes back to prison

Fidelis Munyoro

Former Bikita West legislator Munyaradzi Kereke is back behind bars after the Supreme Court today confirmed his conviction and an effective 10-year jail term for raping a juvenile relative.

Kereke, who was released on $500 000 bail pending his appeal against both the conviction and the sentence in August 2021 has 20 months to serve.

He was convicted of rape in July 2016.

Four years of the original 14-year sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour after his release and he also benefits from the one-third remission for prisoners who behave themselves while behind bars

He was acquitted on another charge of indecently assaulting the rape victim’s elder sister.