Rapist invades home, violates woman

Midlands Bureau

A 42-year-old man from Chiwundura has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for breaking into a woman’s bedroom and raping her.



The accused appeared before a Gweru magistrate facing rape charges.

“On the 7th of June 2024 at about 2300 hours, the accused person gained entry into the complainant’s bedroom and found her asleep. She was naked. The accused then raped the complainant once,” reads part of the report issued by the National Prosecuting Authority.

The court heard that the complainant woke up during the ordeal, lit up a torch and managed to identify the accused person.

“The accused person asked for forgiveness and pleaded with her not to divulge the matter to anyone. He then left.”

“The complainant’s husband arrived home around midnight and she revealed the matter to him. A police report was made, leading to the accused person’s arrest.”