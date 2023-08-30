  • Today Wed, 30 Aug 2023

Rape victim insists Torro raped her

Prosper Dembedza Herald Correspondent

The 18-year-old girl who was allegedly raped by socialite Charles Guvamatanga popularly know as Torro in the music circles today insisted that she was indeed raped.

Investigations revealed that the girl is related to Guvamatanga as his niece.

The complainant told the court that she lost her virginity as a result of the alleged rape.

The complainant revealed this during cross examination with Guvamatanga’s lawyer Mr Dumisani Mtombeni.

Guvamatanga in his defence is denying the allegation.

