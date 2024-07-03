Rape suspect murdered in Magunje

Crime Reporter

A 23-year-old man was murdered on Monday after he allegedly broke into a house and attempted to rape a woman.

Two men who are believed to be brothers attacked and killed him, and have since gone into hiding.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“Police in Magunje are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Nomore Chikandiwa (32) and Solomon Chikandiwa (35) who are wanted in connection with a murder case which occurred on July 1, 2024, at around 0030 hours in Chinovhiringa Village,” he said.

“The suspects took turns to assault the victim, Sammer Panashe Kaimbanemoyo (23) with wooden logs and a sjambok after Kaimbanemoyo allegedly broke into Nomore’s house and attempted to rape his wife.

“The victim died on the spot and the suspects are on the run,” said Commissioner Nyathi.