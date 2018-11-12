Rape cases on the rise

Midlands Correspondents

Sexual abuse cases are on the increase in Midlands province, with 405 cases having been recorded since January, compared to 367 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende said of the 405 cases of sexual abuse recorded since the beginning of the year, 281 were perpetrated on juveniles.

She said what was worrying was that relatives were perpetrating the sexual abuse cases on juveniles, especially those with mental challenges.

“As Zimbabwe Republic Police, we have observed that rape cases occur at any time of the day in both urban and rural areas,” said Asst Insp Mukwende. “Young girls and women are violated by close relatives or people they know and sometimes by strangers.

“These people take advantage of the trust bestowed upon them to abuse the vulnerable due to young age, mental illness or poverty.

“As such, the province recorded an increase in sexual offences reported between adults and juveniles. At least 94 reported cases against adults were reported in 2017 and 124 were recorded in 2018 the same period. Cases against juveniles also increased from 273 to 281 in 2017 and 2018 respectively.”

Asst Insp Mukwende said police were grateful that the judiciary was giving rapists lengthy custodial sentences.

She said police recently arrested a 22-year-old machete-wielding rapist from Shurugwi, who was preying on primary school pupils.

“Police in Shurugwi arrested a 22-year- old serial rapist who had terrorised schoolchildren in Shurugwi during the period extending from June to October,” said Insp Mukwende.

“The suspect would waylay school pupils in the bush and would rape them at machete point.

“In one incident, which occurred on October 6, the suspect, Chengetai Gava, attacked a group of primary school pupils and raped an eight-year-old girl. She reported the matter to her teacher who made a report at the police station, leading to Gava’s arrest.

“Gava went on to confess to two other counts of rape.”

Gava appeared before Gweru Regional Magistrate Mrs Phathekile Msipa on October 8 facing three counts of rape.

He was convicted and sentenced to 30 years in jail.