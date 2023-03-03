RANL games enter week three

Sports Reporter

THE Rainbow Netball League enters week three this Saturday with games set for various venues across the country.

The games are being played in clusters.

Log leaders Glow Petroleum are up against Ruwa and Belvedere in Ruwa while second placed Correctional are taking on Mthala and Mambas at Chikurubi.

Glow Petroleum, Correctional and Delta Transport have won all the four matches they have played so far.

But the defending champions Glow Petroleum occupy the top spot by virtue of a superior goal difference.

Fixtures

Khami vs Jinjika Queens, Jinjika Queens vs Shamva Urban, Khami vs Shamva Urban (venue: Khami), Correctional vs Mthala, Mthala vs Mambas, Correctional vs Mambas (venue: Chikurubi), Delta Transport vs Tenax, Tenax vs Shamva Mine, Delta Transport vs Shamva Mine (venue: Delta), Golden Valley vs Agape, Agape vs Support Unit, Golden Valley vs Support Unit (venue: Patchway), Ruwa vs Glow Petroleum, Glow Petroleum vs Belvedere, Ruwa v Belvedere (Ruwa), Hi-flyers vs Yadah Queens, Yadah Queens vs Lusumbami, Hi-flyers vs Lusumbami (Mucheke).