RANL awards on tonight

Takudzwa Chitsiga Sports Reporter

THE Rainbow Amateur Netball League (RANL) will this evening host the 2023, end-of-season awards to honour athletes that excelled in the last 12 months.

The event will be hosted at High Achievers Coach International Academy in Borrowdale.

The season concluded in November after a series of thrilling matches from 16 teams in the league.

For the third time in a row, Glow Petroleum managed to retain the title with 64 points, four points clear of the second-placed Correctional Queens, who amassed 60 points, while ZRP Mambas completed the top three with 56 points.

The league’s Secretary General Moses Gukurume said preparations for the ceremony have been progressing well as they look forward to a glittering ceremony.

“Our preparations are going on well and we hope to have an exciting event. A notable change in this year’s edition is the People’s Choice award which is quite an exciting one because it gives our fans and stakeholders a chance to choose individuals whom they think excelled in the 2023 season,” Gukurume said.

