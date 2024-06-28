Rand resumes losses as South Africa’s cabinet delay fuels angst

The rand fell 0,8 percent to R18,31 per US dollar as of 10:20 am in Johannesburg, after trading as low as R18,35.

JOHANNESBURG. – South Africa’s currency fell the most in emerging markets yesterday, leading a selloff in the nation’s assets, amid growing anxiety over delays to the formation of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet.

That put it on course for the lowest close since June 14 and the worst performance among developing-nation peers this week.

South Africa’s benchmark sovereign bond yield jumped 12 basis points, the most in three weeks, and stocks dropped for a third day.

It’s been eight days since Ramaphosa was sworn in and he still doesn’t have a functioning Cabinet as talks drag between the African National Congress and Democratic Alliance over its composition.

In 2019, when Ramaphosa had enjoyed a parliamentary majority, it took only five days. Traders worry the delay this time might lead to a less desirable outcome from the markets’ perspective, even though the ANC said Wednesday an announcement would be made within 48 hours. – Bloomberg