Ran Mine ‘killer’ shaft claims two more

Fungai Lupande Mashonaland Central Bureau

Two artisanal miners died after being trapped in a shaft at Ran Mine in Bindura last Wednesday, the same shaft that claimed a dozen artisanal miners in November 2020.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha said the deceased are Lenon Chari (26) of Manhenga township in Bindura and Clayton Kamwandiwa (25) of Chipadze.

The informant, Takudzwa Mavhura went to Ran Mine’s old disused mine shaft in the company of Chari.

The pair entered the shaft, joining three others including Kamwandiwa.

At around midday, the tunnel in which they were working collapsed and trapped them.

Serg Major Chikasha said Mavhura managed to escape and ran out of the shaft.

A report was made to the police and with help from other artisanal miners, Advance Chimukombe and Last Jack were rescued.

The deceased, Chari and Kamwandiwa, were trapped by boulders. Their bodies were later retrieved by their colleagues.

Chari had a broken arm and his head was bruised while the body of Kamwandiwo showed no visible injuries.

Chimukombe and Jack sustained injuries and were rushed to Bindura Hospital

Serg Major Chikasha urged artisanal miners to desist from entering disused mine shafts.

In 2020, a dozen artisanal miners died after part of the same shaft collapsed.

Rescue efforts were futile after the tunnel continued to collapse.