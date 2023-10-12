Ramaphosa condemns attacks on foreigners

Blessings Chidakwa

Herald Reporter

SOUTH Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned all forms of anti-foreigner sentiments that have been witnessed in his country often leading to loss of lives and injuries due to wanton acts of violence and harassment.

Writing in his weekly letter in which he highlighted issues that led to the formation of the Border Management Agency, President Ramaphosa said South Africa’s borders and immigration issues were both historical and contemporary.

“We have in recent times seen anti-foreigner sentiment resulting in acts of violence and harassment. As a country, we must condemn without reservation all acts of violence against foreign nationals, regardless of their immigration status, and work together to prevent such acts,” he said.

Zimbabwe and South Africa enjoy warm brotherly relations and the two leaders — President Mnangagwa and President Ramaphosa last week met in Beitbridge where they shared notes on various issues.

In his letter, Mr Ramaphosa said South Africa, as the region’s economic powerhouse, draws interest from many but that should not be the cause of friction.

Borders that separate African countries are colonial constructs that were carved at the Berlin Conference in 1884-85 and separated kith and kin.

In South Africa, President Ramaphosa said the apartheid regime was to blame for breaching borders of neighbouring countries which sometimes led to insecurity.

“The apartheid regime flagrantly disregarded the sovereignty of neighbouring countries to conduct illegal cross-border raids. It abused immigration measures to harass its opponents, and enforced hated policies like influx control and the exploitation of labour from the region.

“It was the priority of the democratic government elected in 1994 to progressively reform the border management and migration regime, not just in the interests of economic growth and development, but also so that these reforms should reflect the broader values of the new state,” he said.

Six countries, namely Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho, eSwatini and Mozambique border South Africa, the region’s biggest economy.