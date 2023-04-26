Rally disrupter gets 2 charges

Yeukai Karengezeka

Court Correspondent

The Epworth man who forced his way past security to try and disrupt President Mnangagwa who was delivering a keynote speech to the residents, was arrested on disorderly conduct charges, with a second charge of unlawful possession of dangerous drugs being added after mbanje was found in his pockets.

Masimba Craig Maganira (26) appeared before Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure yesterday and was remanded in custody to May 7.

This was after he told the court he could only speak and understand Tswana, hence the need for the State to find a Tswana interpreter.

On the disorderly conduct charge, the State alleged that on Saturday, at around 12.30pm at Epworth High 1 School, Maganira was part of a gathering that was attending and witnessing the handing over of title deeds to Epworth beneficiaries by President Mnangagwa.

While the President was addressing the gathering, Maganira forced his way past security and headed towards the podium where the President was standing.

He was then intercepted by a member of the security team, but he became violent, leading to his arrest.

When the security personnel searched him, he was found in possession of a 6g sachet of mbanje, which became the basis for the second charge.