Rainy season in tail end

Herald Reporter

The rainy season is now largely over with no significant rain expected that could impact on the growing season until the new season starts near the end of the year, the Meteorological Services Department forecasts.

But crops are still in good shape using rainfall stored in the soil, topped up with the recent rains, so farmers should see decent harvests.

In an interview, Met Department head of forecasting Mr James Ngoma said that the present rainfall season was coming to a close and the country was unlikely to receive major rains that could have a significant impact on cropping.

There was still a good chance of isolated light showers in the west of country, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North and Bulawayo Metropolitan.

The Eastern Highlands, which see rain in most months, saw some heavy downpours on Tuesday in places such as Chisengu, Chipinge and Chimanimani.

“As we approach the tail end of the season, the system becomes less consistent. This was because of the moisture that was tricking in from the south east.

“But currently we are experiencing a bit of thundery weather because of the cloud band that is approaching us from the west and this should give us isolated light showers from much of the Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North, Bulawayo Metropolitan as well as western parts of the Midlands.

“This rainfall is really isolated as we get towards the tail end of the season, not consistent as farmers would prefer. As we move forward we are expecting less and less as we are moving towards the month of April.”

Mr Ngoma said since the rainfall season is coming to a close the department will continue monitoring and advising people according to the conditions that will be prevailing over the country and the region. Early planted crops have matured to harvest.

Tobacco Farmers Union Trust vice president Mr Edward Dune said crop condition is generally good and a bumper harvest is expected in all crops.

Mr Dune said despite all other factors this summer season is promising to be one of the best with the country receiving the best rains.

He said a bumper harvest is anticipated as the rains were covering all the farming regions and there is a conducive environment for a high yield crop.

“On the ground, all those farmers who managed to plant their crops and have kept them weed-free are going to have a high yield. We are confident that with the current situation, a bumper harvest is to be expected this season,” he said.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union president Dr Shadreck Makombe said the crop situation is good.

“This year is a good year for crops. We are positive that we can get good yield. Crop situation differs from one province to another, but the general comment is that the situation is not really bad at the moment. Even pastures for livestock are also in good condition,” he said.

The country has received normal-to-above-normal rains this season with nothing like the prolonged mid-season dry spell that was seen in the last season, followed by a far later end of the season than normal. So while pastures were in reasonable shape, crop farmers suffered.