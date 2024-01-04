Rains vastly improve crops, livestock condition

Herald Reporters

The heavy rains falling in most parts of the country recently have seen a great improvement in the condition of crops and livestock with farmers now hoping that a reasonable harvest will be attained in the face of the El Nino phenomenon predicted by the Meteorological Services Department.

Farmers have been encouraged to increase the planting hectarage after the recent rains boosting the prospects of a decent harvest.

When The Herald visited all provinces to assess the situation, farmers were on the ground busy planting, replanting, weeding and applying fertilisers.

To push production, Government ensured inputs were ready on time and linking farmers to financial institutions so that farming becomes easier.

A tour of Hurungwe and Makonde recently, showed that most farmers had taken advantage of last week’s rains to plant with germination above 85 percent.

These rains being received across the country have seen at least 40 to 50 percent of most fields in the province’s three main districts of Makonde, Zvimba and Hurungwe now under maize, soya beans and traditional grains.

A Hurungwe farmer, Mr Tozzy Dzenge, told The Herald that while most farmers had been sceptical, the recent rains have revived hopes.

“The rains have increased our hope as most farmers here have since started planting. Those that planted last week have seen good germination of their crops. We are continuing with the planting although we are worried about the exact time when the season is going to end,” he said.

The Meteorological Services Department forecast a normal to below normal rain season this year with farmers being urged to prioritise early maturity varieties.

The coming in of the ARDA inputs scheme has also seen most farmers across the province’s districts increase their hectarage.

In Makonde, Last Feremenga said he was optimistic that the rains were going to make sure that he meets his target. He intended to put 40 hectares under maize.

A Mhangura farmer, Nomhle Mliswa, who managed to plant early last month said the recent rains had pumped life into her maize crop.

She said mechanisation and water was key in farming as climate change continues to take a toll on the business.

“As farmers we need to take mitigatory measures and practise conservation farming and preserve water in our dams,” she said.

Agriculture and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) Mashonaland West Director Mrs Evelyn Ndoro confirmed that there was a great improvement in crops and planting.

She was however yet to give a detailed report of the hectarage that has so far been put under maize, soya bean, tobacco, cotton and small grains.

She also noted that the rains had seen an increase in livestock natural feed.

Matabeleland South Acting Provincial Agricultural Director Rural Development Services Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu said crops across the province were in a fair condition.

Livestock, especially cattle in resettlement areas where pastures were fair, were still in a good state.

“We have started witnessing fewer cattle poverty deaths under Bulilima District, where a few months ago some farmers lost livestock due to acute water shortages. The water supply is gradually improving and in terms of goats, they are in a good state across Matabeleland South,” added Mr Ndlovu

The early planted crop has improved following rains that are continuously hitting the country bringing renewed hope of a decent harvest.

Livestock was also improving as drinking water and grazing is now available in most parts of the country.

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) president Dr Shadreck Makombe said crops were improving and livestock was peaking.

“Crops are now growing. There is renewed hope among farmers since we are receiving good rains in most parts of the country. Farmers are busy finalising planting. Plant short varieties during this time. What is needed is food security. Farmers should not rely on one crop, they should diversify and also do horticulture production. Grass for grazing is also improving with these rains,’’he said.

Dr Makombe said there is a possibility of attaining a good harvest adding that farmers should be cautious not to plant crops that will take a long time to mature.

The recent rains had seen a great improvement on crops in most parts of the country especially in the Mashonaland provinces, Masvingo and some parts of the Midlands Province and Matabeleland provinces. There were still some pockets that had not received enough rain.

Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services Acting Director of Crop Production Leonard Munamati said crop condition is satisfactory adding that before the rain there was temporary wilting of crops.

Mr Munamati has advised farmers to apply fertiliser during this period and urged them to continue scouting for Fall Armyworm.

He said farmers should wind up planting, emphasising that farmers should plant short season varieties of maize, traditional grains, cow peas, sugar beans and sweet potatoes which do not need a long period to mature.

“The crops are looking good but what is critical at this stage is to wind up planting and by January 10 all farmers should complete planting. Region 1 and 2 can still plant maize up to January 10. When applying fertilisers it is advisable to do split applications. Apart from cereals, farmers can also diversity and plant sweet potatoes and other crops so as to improve food security,” he said.

Farmers have planted 990 810 hectares of maize compared ton 865 600ha last year same period. For sorghum they have planted 140 075ha compared to 152 459ha last year same period. They have also planted 90 274ha compared to 94 024ha and 84 050ha has so far been planted under tobacco compared to 108 245ha same period last year.

Recently the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri also said it was time to wrap up planting and farmers who had planted earlier should do good agronomic practices to enhance good productivity.

He said the early planted crop is looking good, especially the Pfumvudza crop adding that so far the grazing is improving.

“Farmers should use the recent rains. For the early planted crop make sure you do proper fertiliser applications and weeding. The irrigation crop is also in good shape. Farmers should also take precautionary measures to avoid being struck by lightning by avoiding working in an open field, and move cattle to higher grounds in the events of flash floods,” he said.

Prof Jiri said farmers should intensify dipping at this stage to avoid tickborne diseases that manifest during this time of the season.