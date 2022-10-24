Rains save the day for Zim

Sports Reporter

The ICC T20 World Cup Super-12 game between Zimbabwe and their neighbours South Africa was called off after rains made it impossible to continue with play at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart, Australia.

The game suffered several disruptions on the night and the umpires had to make a final call just as South Africa looked in sight of the revised target of 64 runs to win, from seven overs.Zimbabwe had won the toss and made 79/5 as the contest between the two Southern African neighbours was initially reduced to a nine-over game.

Weather forecasts had predicted the rains and a late evening downpour caused the delay of the toss. The rains returned soon after the conclusion of the national anthems.

When the match eventually got off, Zimbabwe had a nightmarish start, losing captain Ervine, Regis Chakabva and Sikandar Raza cheaply.

They also lost another big wicket of Sean Williams and were in big trouble with 19 runs on the board and four men down inside the first four overs.

But Wessly Madhereve’s unbeaten 35 from 18 balls gave the Chevrons something to look forward to as they put 79 runs on the board from their nine overs.

South Africa got off the blocks quickly. They were on 51/0 when the game was finally called off, having played three overs. With the game further reduced to seven overs, they needed 13 to win from 24 balls when the rains forced the cancellation of play.

Quinton de Kock looked to wrap up things fast with his unbeaten 47 from 18 balls but the rains had the final say. Defeat was certain for Zimbabwe but the two teams got a point each in the end.