Rains bring relief to farmers. . . Planting continues . . . Top dressing fertiliser application underway

Workers apply Ammonium Nitrate fertiliser on a thriving potato crop at Tezvara Farm along Domboshava Road on the outskirts of Harare yesterday. — Picture: Joseph Manditswara

Herald Reporters

THE rains that have been falling in the last few days have brought relief to most farmers across the country as crops that had been wilting have sprung back to life and hopes of a good harvest are now bright.

However, in some areas that have not received decent rains, crops continue to show signs of moisture stress and are beginning to wilt.

At the moment, some farmers are planting maize, sunflower and soya beans, while others have taken advantage of the rains to apply top dressing fertilisers.

Some farmers are weeding manually while others are using herbicides.

Scouting for African armyworms is also underway after a recent outbreak in Mbire District’s Ward 6.

The outbreak has since been contained but farmers remain on high alert.

In terms of tobacco, growers with an irrigated crop are reaping and curing in preparation for the opening of the marketing season.

Agriculture Advisory and Rural Development Services chief director, Professor Obert Jiri, yesterday said the crop condition was good, adding that the country was poised for a record planting of cereal crops.

Prof Jiri has also recommended farmers to go for short season varieties so that they catch up with time.

“Our crops are in good condition and are growing well in most parts of the country. We are poised for another record planting in cereal crops but we are also looking towards a significant jump in the planting of traditional grains, sunflower and cotton,” he said.

“In terms of maize planting, it is still ongoing in most areas given the rains that are falling in all provinces. At the moment we recommend farmers to go for short season varieties.

“We encourage farmers to keep on planting. Fertiliser application is key at this stage; applying the right kind of fertiliser at the right time and using the right manner of application. Agricultural extension officers across the country play a very critical role in administering this fertiliser recommendation.”

Department of Veterinary Services chief director, Dr Josphat Nyika, yesterday said the livestock situation was good, adding that the Government has acquired enough dipping chemicals to combat tick-borne diseases.

He urged farmers to dip their livestock frequently to minimise, if not eliminate, livestock mortality.

“We keep our fingers crossed that the situation continues to remain stable. So far no deaths have been recorded on tick-borne diseases.

“We have implemented various measures to eradicate tick-borne diseases. Farmers should contact the nearest veterinary offices if any outbreak occurs,” Dr Nyika said.

In the Midlands Province, over 90 percent of the crops remain in good condition and there are no reports of wilting.

However, provincial crop and livestock director, Mrs Madeline Magwenzi, said some maize crops in parts of Mberengwa and Mvuma districts desperately need rains if they are to recover.

“Most parts of the province received some showers beginning Monday and we hope these showers will cover the whole province,” said Mrs Magwenzi.

“But generally, we are still okay in terms of the crop situation. We also don’t have any reports of disease outbreaks on our livestock as yet but we urge our farmers to constantly dip their livestock to avoid tick-borne related diseases.”

In Mashonaland West, rains were received on New Year’s Day and crops that were beginning to show signs of distress are now picking up.

Farmers in Zvimba and Makonde districts say their maize and soya bean crops are coming back to life and they are now applying top-dressing fertilisers.

Mashonaland West Agriculture Advisory and Rural Development Services director, Mrs Evelyn Ndoro, said the recent dry spell had an effect on the hectarage planted for maize and other food crops.

She encouraged farmers who are yet to plant to take advantage of the rains to plant small grains and short-season maize varieties.

In Matabeleland South Province, the crop and livestock situation is generally fair although some districts have not received rains in the last few days, putting crops in danger.

Acting provincial director of Agricultural Development and Advisory Services, Mr Mkhunjulelwa Ndlovu, said they continue to monitor the situation.

He said the early planted crop could be at risk if rains delay because it is approaching early reproductive stages. The crop that was planted late is still in a relatively good condition.

“In terms of Pfumvudza/ Intwasa plots, these are still in good condition and generally fair across the province, although the maize crop is highly vulnerable,” said Mr Ndlovu.

In terms of livestock, the small stock has greatly improved while cattle in other districts, especially Insiza, Matobo, Bulilima, Gwanda, Umzingwane and Mangwe’s northern parts are showing great improvements.

Pastures remain a challenge in some parts of Gwanda, Beitbridge and Matobo.

Starting last year, the Government has been distributing seeds under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme depending on the climatic conditions of a particular area.

Matabeleland South falls largely under the agricultural Region 5 and the meteorological region 3, and in most cases, farmers need anything above 450mm of rain per season for crops to do well.

In Mashonaland East Province, the area under which tobacco has been planted has increased this season.

Acting director, Agricultural Advisory and Rural Development Services for Mashonaland East, Mr Leonard Munamati said the province had also put January disease under control.

Mr Munamati said the area planted as at December 24, 2022 is 19 215ha, of which 7 494ha is under irrigation and 11 721ha is dry land, a 12 percent increase from 2021.

“Planting of dry land is now complete and we are finalising on collection of information on the actual area planted. Legislation requires farmers to have destroyed their seedbeds by December 31, 2022.

“Meanwhile, reaping and curing of irrigated crops has already started and is going on well and the crop condition is good,” he said.

In terms of livestock, Mr Munamati said the province has enough dipping chemicals for cattle which can last up to May.

He said the livestock condition is good due to improved grazing and good health care.

“By end of December last year, the province had distributed 99 062kg of tick grease to stock owners.

“Distribution will continue, so January disease is currently under control and we urge farmers to bring cattle for dipping every week,” said Mr Munamati.