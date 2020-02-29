Rains boost water security

Fadziso Mundawarara Herald Reporter

RAINS that were recently received in most parts of the country have boosted water security for irrigation and domestic supply, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) has said.

The rains also rekindled farmers’ hopes as crops and livestock are now in good condition.

In most parts of the country, late-planted crops have recovered, while there has been an improvement in pastures and drinking water for livestock.

According to the latest Zinwa update, water levels in the country’s major dams have continued to improve due to the recent rains.

Zinwa corporate communications manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said the national dam level average had risen to 55,3 percent.

“Gwayi Catchment is at a dam level average of 49,4 percent, Manyame Catchment 75,6 percent, Mazowe Catchment 78,4 percent, Mzingwane Catchment 53,2 percent, Runde 47,2 percent, Sanyati Catchment 52,1 percent and Save Catchment 61,7 percent.

“The national dam level average is however below the national dam level average expected during this time of the year,” she said.

Mrs Munyonga advised individuals intending to use raw water from Zinwa-managed dams to ensure their water use is in terms of water abstraction agreements as required by the Water Act.

“Any water should not be used for purposes other than primary purposes, if so water without an abstraction agreement constitutes an offence and offenders are liable to prosecution.

The improvement in dam water levels is a welcome development, but Zinwa appealed to all water users across the country to use the available water sparingly, rationally and responsibly.