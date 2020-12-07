Rains affect Zanu PF polls

Herald Reporters

Voting in Zanu-PF District Coordinating Committee elections (DCCs) continued yesterday after starting late on Saturday due to logistical challenges and heavy rains.

The revolutionary party is holding DCC elections in all the eight non-metropolitan provinces as part of its restructuring exercise and enhancing coordination ahead of 2023 elections.

Some parts in Mashonaland West province got election material late on Saturday thereby delaying the process.

Areas that got ballot papers in the province include Makonde, Hurungwe, Zvimba and Chegutu.

In Makonde administration district, voters from 27 polling stations out of 68 failed to cast their votes on Saturday prompting the party to deliver voting material yesterday morning.

At Makwidiba polling station in Zvimba Ward 33, ballots arrived at 6pm on Saturday and no voting could proceed due to poor lightning.

ZANU PF Secretary for External Affairs, Cde Simbarashe Mumbengegwi who is leading an election supervisory team in Mashonaland West province said there were some logistical challenges that delayed ballots delivery.

“We had logistical challenges in the delivery of ballots in time on Saturday. Our polling teams managed to deliver voting material to all the 352 polling stations. Some centres failed to vote on Saturday as some received ballots late that day while others were dispatched today as such, voting spilled over to today (yesterday) to accord every member their democratic right,” said Cde Mumbengegwi.

He said the party resolved to stop voting for certain positions in Hurungwe and Kadoma to correct certain anomalies that included certain names missing on ballots.

Candidates hailed the decision to extend the voting period as most people had failed to cast their votes due to logistical glitches.

In Mashonaland Central voting continued yesterday.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Production, Cde Josiah Hungwe who is heading the supervisory team said the provincial command centre will collate results.

He said in Mbire and Muzarabani which are the furthest part of the province were affected by the rains, but the situation had improved yesterday when the rains gradually receded.

“Voting proceeded in Mbire and Muzarabani and other places that were affected by the rains and they promised that they will be done today,” said Cde Hungwe.

“We are happy that voting was conducted smoothly and people were enthusiastic.”

In Kariba district, elections continued at the 10 outstanding polling stations after a false start on Saturday caused by logistical challenges.

Most centres in Nyaminyami rural could not get ballot material on time prompting voting to be moved to yesterday.

Voting and counting had been concluded by yesterday at seven polling stations, mostly in Kariba urban and the polling stations in Makande, Gache Gache fishing camp among others.

Elections proceeded yesterday at the 86 polling stations in Hurungwe District after overcoming initial glitches.

Voting was called off on Saturday resulting in ballot material failing to be transported to all parts of the district.