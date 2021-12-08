Radisson Hotel Group Looks Ahead to 2022 as it Wraps up 2021 as a Record Year with Numerous Milestones Achieved

Radisson Hotel Group (https://bit.ly/3ozC7Sl), one of the world’s leading hotel groups, looks optimistically towards 2022 as it positively culminates the year with numerous milestones achieved in Africa over the past twelve months.

The Group set a record in the continent this year with 14 signings to date, adding over 2,500 rooms to its African portfolio. These hotel signings include several milestones such as: Ten additional hotels in one of the key African focus countries, Morocco, which includes the entry into new territories within the country such as Al Hoceima, Taghazout and Saidia. The introduction of two new brands to the country with the signing of Radisson Hotel Casablanca Gauthier La Citadelle and Lincoln Casablanca, a Radisson Collection, which has also elevated the brands offering in Africa. Numerous new market entries, such as the Group’s debut in Djibouti with Radisson Hotel Djibouti and the introduction of the Radisson Individuals brand in Africa with the Earl Heights Suite Hotel, a member of Radisson Individuals in Accra, Ghana as well as the entry into Victoria Falls with Radisson Blu Resort Mosi-Oa-Tunya Livingstone

Hotel conversions have accounted for over 70% of these signings which provide the Group with a solid pipeline but also exemplifies the success from Radisson Hotel Group in providing tailored solutions for existing hotels seeking operational improvement

The Group has also opened five hotels to date this year, including Africa’s second Radisson RED in South Africa and the brand’s debut in Johannesburg as well as four Radisson Blu resort offerings in Morocco further demonstrating the growth in leisure demand and the ability for the Group to respond to that trend.

Serviced apartments have continued to show resilience during the pandemic and Radisson Hotel Group has equally grown this segment with two standalone serviced apartments added to the portfolio across Africa

The Group’s aggressive expansion places them firmly on track to boost the current African portfolio of almost 100 hotels currently in operation and under development to its ambition of 150 hotels by 2025.

Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President, Development, Africa&Turkey at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “2021 has been a record year of numerous milestones for us in our expansion across Africa, from market entries to further establishing critical scale in key focus markets. We have led the market share this year in terms of new signings across the industry and those achievements demonstrate our continued focus and the clear execution of our established strategy. In 2022 we aim to leverage this momentum with the same priorities within our identified key markets such as Egypt and Morocco in North Africa; various countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast and Senegal within West and Central Africa but also reinforcing our presence in South Africa and its neighboring countries. Our strategy over the next twelve months includes the expansion of our African resort offering and continuing the trend in conversions, while we remain supportive and responsive within our owners community as we look towards the recovery of our industry.”

Tim Cordon, Senior Area Vice President, Middle East&Africa at Radisson Hotel Group, said, “I could not be prouder of our teams across all departments and properties for these remarkable milestones which would not be possible without them. In Africa this year, we opened five stunning hotels in bucket-list destinations and in 2022, we’re on track to open at least 11 hotels, starting with the portfolio of three hotels in Madagascar within the first two weeks of the year. Continuing the unpredictability of 2020, this year has been a rollercoaster with restrictions easing and tightening and borders opening and closing. Africa in general has commercially performed well, given the situation and in comparison to other international markets, proving its resilience and ever-present dynamism. Our commitment to the continent not only remains but we are looking at deploying further resources as our Group reaches new heights and where our ambitions for growth are only representative of the region’s potential.

Building on the success of the Group’s five-year expansion and transformation plan, Radisson Hotel Group is ready for the rebound of travel and remains firmly committed to becoming the brand of choice for owners, partners, and guests.

