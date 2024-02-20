  • Today Tue, 20 Feb 2024

Radio presenter arrested over kidnapping, shooting

Radio presenter arrested over kidnapping, shooting Dj Edias “Mafight” Sibanda

Remember Deketeke Herald Correspondent

Radio presenter, Dj Edias “Mafight” Sibanda has been arrested in connection with a shooting and kidnapping case that occurred in Mutare on Sunday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said that the presenter was taken into custody by the police in Harare today.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of radio presenter or DJ Edias (Mafight) Sibanda (33) in Harare today.

“This is in connection with the shooting incident and kidnapping case which occurred in Mutare on the 18th of February 2024,” he said.

