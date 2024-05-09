Radiation body challenged to raise awareness

Acting President Kembo Mohadi, flanked by Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe (RPAZ) board chair Dr Anna Mary Nyakabau (right), board member Mr Nelson Charumbira (left), other board members and staff in Harare

Ivan Zhakata Herald Correspondent

The board of the Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe must ensure that it develops and implement strategies to raise awareness on radiation protection among the general populace, workers and all relevant stakeholders, Acting President Kembo Mohadi said yesterday.

In a meeting with the RPAZ board in Harare yesterday, Acting President Kembo Mohadi said the Government was supporting the authority by ensuring that the existing laws were amended to reflect the changes in international safety standards.

“His Excellency, the President mentioned that the Radiation Protection Amendment Bill is on the legislative agenda for the current Parliament and as such, it is one of the matters I will steer through and hope to complete in the short term,” he said.

“We continue to receive positive feedback on the performance of the authority and its role in enhancing Zimbabwe’s influence on the regional and global radiation safety and security arena. We are up to date on relevant international instruments and actively participate in global initiatives in that regard, including hosting other countries in Zimbabwe.”

Vice President Mohadi urged the board to continue building a positive image for Brand Zimbabwe.

Government was cognisant of the challenges faced by the authority in the current economic environment and proffered support for their operations. “It is my desire that the construction of facilities and offices in Hatcliffe is completed in the shortest possible time and be matching international standards,” the Vice President said.

“I urge the board to continue building and maintaining staff competences, safeguarding against brain-drain so that we can match the growing uptake of radiation technologies envisaged under Vision 2030.”

RPAZ board chair Dr Anna Mary Nyakabau said in line with Government policy, the authority had a 2021-2025 Strategic Plan aligned with the National Development Strategy.

“Focus areas of the strategy are increased public awareness on radiation hazards, increased patient protection and enhanced occupational and environmental protection,” she said.

“The board ensures that the strategy is reviewed annually and that all employees are on performance contracts.

“The Board continues to lobby the shareholder for the release of recurrent and capital budget support by the Treasury to fund daily nuclear security support activities and completion of construction of the waste management facility.”

“We also lobby for financial support to purchase offices meeting current requirements, expediting processes of the Radiation Protection Amendment Bill, provision of houses or land for staff accommodation and funding for nuclear security support activities during the SADC Summit. We also want the Government to forge ahead with the resuscitation of public radiotherapy centres to alleviate the suffering of cancer patients.”