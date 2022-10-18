Radar Properties wins global real estate award

Business Reporter

Radar Properties, the developers of Kings City Bulawayo have been awarded two international awards, best Mixed-Use Development and Best Development Marketing in Zimbabwe, by the International Property Awards.

Radar Properties also won the prestigious Five Star Award and received a further nomination for the global leg of the awards to take place at the House of Lords in London in January 2023.

The International Property Awards, the most renowned programme of awards for all aspects of the property industry, identify the highest levels of achievement in real estate, development, architecture, interior design and marketing in both the residential and commercial sectors, focusing on services, sustainability, high living standards, ergonomics, originality and creativity.

After several years restricted to the virtual environment, the International Property Awards opened up to their first in-person event since Covid-19-induced restrictions. In true glamorous fashion, like the Grammys of the real estate and property celebrations they are, the International Property awards hosted the 2022-2023 leg of the prestigious event at The Habtoor Grand Resort in Jumeriah, Dubai.

The judging panel is chaired by Lord Caithness, Lord Best and Lord Waverley, members of the House of Lords in the United Kingdom parliament.

“We are quite honoured to be recognised amongst the best and it speaks to the quality that we are pushing in terms of the development at Kings City.

‘‘We wouldn’t have achieved this without the support of our development partners and our clients whom we are doing this for,” said Walter Zimunya, group finance director of Radar Holdings Limited.

In 2023, a total of 900 stands will be released, with sizes ranging from 600-1500 square metres. The high development standards in Kings City remain a key driving factor in their value proposition and is the exact reason why the sizable project has seen global recognition and awards even at these early stages.

The award-winning development, Kings City, is a 2 100-hectare premium mixed-use development in Bulawayo, only 8 kilometres outside of Bulawayo city centre.

The project will see up to 9 000 residential stands available to the market, augmented with up to 430 light industrial stands, several shopping centres, and 14 private schools, hospitals and other facilities.

In addition, the company is currently selling a complement of up to 500 fully serviced low-density residential stands ranging in size from 2000 to 4000 square metres in the current phase. Bulawayo is currently battling a housing backlog of 120 000 and Kings City’s plans seek to help in reducing the housing shortage in accordance with the Government’s economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS 1).

“The outlook is to continue to create a new standard for real estate in the country that matches international criteria and competes at the same level, which in turn assures investors and customers alike high property values and long-term returns regardless of their reason for purchase,” said

He also appealed for support for land developers from the local and central Government. Radar Properties is a division of Radar Holding Limited which also owns Macdonald Bricks.