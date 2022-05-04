Rachel J, ExQ’s ‘Fambai Mberi’ video well received

Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Senior Arts Reporter

Entrepreneur and singer Rachel J (Jambaya) dropped her musical video “Fambai Mberi” which has already received overwhelming responses from fans.

The song features urban grooves singer ExQ and was produced by Spirit Fingers, with mastering done by Kinda Cute.

He might be a silent assasin, Kinda Cute knows his work. He has worked with reputable local musicians and he is the person behind some of the local adverts we watch on television.

Award winning videographer, Simba Gee, shot the musical video.

Some critics have said considering there has not been a solo single in over a year from Rachel J, the talented musician might have had some catching up to do.

Rarely able to stay out of the limelight, during her hiatus she kept her relevance with fashion sense and obviously kept her love life private like she did pre-fame.

Again, beyond the social media personas, Rachel J and ExQ, their maturity nature in both song and visual, tapped in to every Christian if not those hanging on the faith.

The song itself is self-explanatory as those who think have failed in life should rely on God for a solution.

In the video, there is a drunkard who wants to commit suicide, a girl with poison in her hand, another with a gun, all of them trying to end their lives.

But they have chosen now to put God first.

Yes, ‘‘Fambai Mberi’’ means lead me now.

Shot in a church set up, mostly that is where in a normal society people turn to for refugee for those who are have lost hope, as they cling onto their faith in God with the help of a pastor.

‘‘Fambai Mberi’’ is another example of what made Rachel J a star, proudly recanting all the fashion style and signature look she wants in a musical video.

A close source revealed that when she wants to invest in a music video, Rachel J puts her all. To do justice, she reverts to the slightly slower flow that was heard on her ‘‘Makwikwi’’ remix.

Well, it is a welcome change of pace.

Her melodious vocal chords on “Fambai Mberi” shows that it is going to be a dance song, with such a high beat note.

Then she brought a friend along, too — ExQ. The rapper needs no introduction, in fact when it comes to collaborations, he brings in his midas touch.

In the video, ExQ enters holding the Bible, which is the last source of life to believers. Even the way he holds it shows that he is still in the game when it comes to body building.

ExQ raps, giving the song some masculinity. When it comes to perfection, standard, showing their chemistry on the song, Rachel J and ExQ’s chorus is amazing and flawless — kudos to Kinder Cute for mastering the two voices.

Let’s say that if there’s one woman who made ExQ lose his cool and hype, on this song, Rachel J is the one.

And she manages to do just that on the sassy and sultry appeal. ExQ had to be brought back on the groove and definitely most people can agree that the video coolness is not what we expect from him.

He is more of a high graphic cinematic, fast movement, but, well this was not his song, but rather just in there to play the tune, of which he did his best.

“It was a lot of fun,” ExQ said about the collaboration with Rachel J on “Fambai Mberi”.

Again on the chorus, the duo is singing behind a flaming cross, more like they are already in heaven, a replica of modern angels clad in Louis Vutton swag.

Then boom, they are in the sky and ExQ rapping behind a confession box, while the not so saint is listening.

Rachel J also tells ExQ that they just need to have faith.

The song has a vibe, dancers in pajamas in church, but it misses the flow of events. I actually do not know what happened to those in the video.

I have agreed that it is colourful and with Rachel J in church giving the angelic look it should have given us the final episode on those who were in church.

Or they have left the room for part 2 or remix version. I would rate the song highly and let it mature with time and see how it goes in the showbiz considering every Jack and Jill is releasing songs every day.

Will it survive till Friday being on the playlist of many or it will die a sudden death? But both artistes are powerful when it comes to commanding followers.

The ending, well, for now let me get a glass of water and just say “Fambai Mberi”