Rabbit breeders’ association restructures

Elton Manguwo

THE Zimbabwe Commercial Rabbit Breeders Association (ZICORBA) is undertaking a leadership restructuring exercise to accommodate the various developmental processes taking place in the rabbit breeding sub-sector.

ZICORBA president Mr Regis Nyamakanga yesterday revealed that the restructuring was prompted by the organisation’s need to position itself properly, as it tackles the current and future challenges confronting the country’s rabbit industry.

The changes to be effected include the abolition of provincial executive roles and axing of non-performing staff.

The rabbit industry is fast growing in the country with urban farmers coming into the value chain, which is setting up the sector for expansive and aggressive growth.

The changes, which will be implemented over the next three months, will see executive members in the organisation getting performance-based stints with non-hackers being dismissed. This development is expected to bring growth into the organisation and also lure more farmers to join it.

“Our national executive, which is the highest decision making board of the association met recently to introspect and came up with a raft of changes to help reposition the organisation,” said Mr Nyamakanga.

The constitution of the organisation will be amended to reflect the changes and an extraordinary general meeting will be held within the next two months to approve the constitution.

Mr Nyamakanga added: “Once the constitution is approved elections will be held to choose a new leadership for the organisation and new leadership and provincial coordinators to run the affairs of the 10 ZICORBA chapters in all the country’s provinces.”

Additionally, the organisation is set to dissolve their provincial executives to make it more flexible and agile in dealing with an array of issues facing the country’s rabbit industry.

“At the national level, the executives will be reorganised and mandates for all the members of the top leadership will be re-drafted to include performance targets and accountability statements, as well as tough sanctions for non-performers,” Mr Nyamakanga further explained.

The organisation is critical in the development of the rabbit subspace, as it assists producers with market linkages and top-notch production standards that guarantee consumers of safe meat with farmers also getting maximum value from their animals.

ZICORBA, which was launched in July 2020 is a member of the Livestock and Meat Advisory Council (LMAC) has since taken a deliberate stance to economically empower youths and women through the provision of breeding stock and the setting up of rabbit cages.