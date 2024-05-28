R2,2 million cigarettes contraband seized in Musina

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

South African security agents on Monday seized cigarettes worth an estimated R2,2 million.

The contraband had allegedly been smuggled from Zimbabwe.



The loot was being transported in a Toyota Quantum when a security team cornered the driver.

The suspect jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot into Musina town.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malasela Ledwaba said the man was spotted by an alert Border Police team at around 3 pm.

“The cigarettes were being transported in a white Toyota Quantum. It is reported that after realizing that he was cornered by the police, the driver of the Quantum jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, thereby evading arrest,” said Colonel Ledwaba.

“The police have counted about one hundred and nine boxes carrying illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of R2.2 million,” he said

Colonel Ledwada also said on the same day, the Joint Operational Teams arrested twelve foreign nationals in five districts, including the Beitbridge Port of Entry, for contravening the Immigration Act. The suspects are expected to appear before various Magistrate’s Courts during the week.