R1, 3 million windfall for Gwanda irrigation scheme

Elton Manguwo

SMALLHOLDER farmers at Sebasa Irrigation Scheme in Gwanda have started enjoying benefits from the Smallholder Irrigation Rehabilitation Programme after raking in an income of R1, 3 million from their integrated farming operations in seven months.

As calls for farmers to adopt modern agribusiness practices reach fever pitch, the Sebasa Irrigation Scheme has become the business model the Government is pushing for through the transformation of rural agriculture.

“The scheme, which is equipped with a state-of-the-art solar-powered irrigation system and a sand abstraction system is fully operational and functional and farmers are able to produce different crops all year round,” chief director Agricultural Advisory and Rural, Development Services, Professor Obert Jiri observed recently.

Besides being focused on national food security the Government through the irrigation scheme has been able to create a symbiotic relationship with farmers whereby it achieves its production targets whilst the farmers are set to benefit from the value chain as the Sebasa irrigation scheme is set to realise six tonnes of wheat benefiting 60 households.

The irrigation scheme’s location right at the outskirts and deep corner of the country envisages and captures the Government’s thrust of inclusive involvement of everyone in the development processes.

“The irrigation scheme is situated a kilometre from the Botswana border and this echoes the President’s mantra of leaving no one and no place behind as the nation journeys towards the attainment of an upper middle-income economy by 2030,” stressed Professor Jiri.

Sebasa Irrigation Scheme in Ward 24 of Gwanda district was first established in 1968 then rehabilitated in 2021 after several years of inactivity. The 64-hectare scheme has 112 members.

The Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka also stressed that the outcome of these result-oriented projects directly impacted and accelerated the attainment of Vision 2030 when he addressed attendees at the Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) conference in Gweru recently.

In addition, the Ministry has made key interventions such as the formation of the Irrigation Development Alliance to create an enabling environment for accelerated rural agriculture development in the irrigation subspace.

Irrigation development has been identified as a key accelerator towards uplifting people from poverty. With 60 percent of the population residing in the rural areas, the establishment of irrigation schemes will play a pivotal role in boosting agricultural production and maximise productivity.

The Government under the National Accelerated Irrigation Rehabilitation and Development Programme has commenced the resuscitation of communal irrigation schemes nationwide, which is a key enabler to small-scale farming economies.