Quiet window for Makepekepe

Eddie Chikamhi Senior Sports Reporter

GIANTS CAPS United have stuck to their guns that they will not be bargaining for players to beef up their stocks during this mid-season window although they still have room to register four more names ahead of the transfer deadline tonight.

Makepekepe signed forward Michelle Katsvairo at the weekend and it appears the former Kaizer Chiefs and Chicken Inn man could be the only new arrival.

Veterans Method Mwanjali and Hardlife Zvirekwi were registered recently but the giants have 21 senior players in their ranks, four less than the required maximum number.

However, the Green Machine are still confident they will pull through the remainder of the season despite striking off about half a dozen players from their roster in the last few weeks.

CAPS United have de-registered players that include goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya, Oscar Machapa, Praise Tonha, Denver Mukamba, Simba Nhivi and injured Ronald Chitiyo during the transfer window.

The club’s chief executive Cuthbert Chitima yesterday said there will not be any last minute signings for Makepekepe, unless something special comes up.

“We have signed Katsvairo, we also registered Hardy and Method during the transfer window. That is all we have done so far. I really doubt if we are going to add more players unless the coaches advise otherwise,” said Chitima. Katsvairo joined the Green Machine on a one-and-a half year contract which will expire on December 31, 2019. The Harare giants are hoping the experienced forward will bring the required weight to their strike-force in their battle for a top four finish in this year’s campaign.

There are also talks of last year’s Golden Boot winner Dominic Chungwa could be returning after failing to make an impact at Polokwane City in South Africa.

Makepekepe are currently sixth on the log standings with 32 points from 20 games. They trail log leaders FC Platinum by 14 points.

Katsvairo comes in as replacement for Nhivi, who was given clearance at the weekend after featuring for the Green Machine in the first half of the season and scoring five goals.

Nhivi was one of the several players that were signed at the beginning of the season when Makepekepe made a heavy presence on the market.

But it seemed most of the signings have not yielded results with Tonha requesting for clearance to return to his former club Triangle after failing to cement a place in the team.

Goalkeeper Diya also left for Bulawayo City in search of game time. Midfielder Mukamba was sent back to Dynamos because of his delinquent behaviour while Machapa was offloaded after a largely disappointing six months. Makepekepe have also been forced to drop Chitiyo who was injured in a car accident before he had kicked a ball in the league competition upon his return from an ill-fated stint in Tunisia.

Chitiyo however, was due to be operated upon after a well-wisher offered to assist the midfielder with the procedure. Makepekepe will finish the season with two goalkeepers Prosper Chigumba and Cris Mverechena as the club have hinted they are not likely to replace Diya.

“We are going to work with those players that we have. As a club we are not going to be very active during this window,” said Chitembwe.

Makepekepe will face Black Rhinos at the National Sports Stadium this Sunday when the Premiership programme resumes. The league was suspended at the weekend to pave the way for the national harmonised elections, which took place across the country yesterday.