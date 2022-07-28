Queen of the Jungle retains WIBA title

Tadious Manyepo in VICTORIA FALLS

MONALISA “Queen of the Jungle” Sibanda has successfully defended her WIBA intercontinental title at the Kingdom Hotel in Victoria Falls.

She achieved the feat after defeating Uganda’s Small Valente Aciro via a Unanimous Decision win.

Sibanda had held the title for over three years as the COVID-19 pandemic could not allow any fights to take place.

And the 39-year-old made sure the belt remained in the country in a dominant display before a full house headlined by Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry.

Sibanda was all over her opponent from the first of the 10-round bout and even knocked her twice midway through the third and eighth round.



The Zimbabwean however couldn’t come out of the ring unscathed.

She was left gushing on top of her right eye forcing a stop in the ninth round.

But that did nothing to stop her from cruising to a well-deserved victory.

She was excited by the win especially given she had not been in the ring since April 2019 when she beat Kenyan Joyce Awino to claim the title she was defending.

“I am very excited to have won this fight.I have been preparing to defend it since April 2019 when I won the belt,” said Sibanda.

“I would like to thank the Government of Zimbabwe, the Zimbabwe National Boxing and Wrestling Control Board, the promoter of this fight Stalin Mau Mau and everyone for the support they have given me.”

There were also wins for Jeremiah, who accounted for Malawi’s Bernard Mwango via points while Anele Bafana beat Alick Gogodo through a TKO.

On the other hand, Lloyd Mujibilikwa and Tafadzwa Chikerema who were both turning pro could not be separated.