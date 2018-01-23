Queen keen to mend Zim, UK ties

January 23, 2018 Local News, Top Stories
Tichaona Zindoga Political Editor
THE Queen of the United Kingdom, Elizabeth II, is seeking to reconcile Britain with Zimbabwe and is pinning hopes on the latter rejoining the Commonwealth.

There are indications Zimbabwe and Britain will soon engage in high-level diplomatic engagements in Harare and London with the latter having despatched two emissaries to Harare since President Mnangagwa’s inauguration.

First on the scene was Britain’s Africa minister Rory Stewart who attended the inauguration on November 24 last year, followed by permanent under-secretary in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Simon McDonald.

Zimbabwe and its former coloniser fell out at the turn of the millennium after Zimbabwe embarked on the fast-track Land Reform Programme in the wake of the refusal by the Labour government of Tony Blair to honour colonial obligations agreed to at the Lancaster House Constitutional Conference in 1979.

At the weekend, an influential and conservative British newspaper, the British Express, revealed that the monarch, who is the Head of State and Commander-in-Chief of the British Army, wanted to re-engage with Zimbabwe.

According to the paper, “asked by a diplomat at a party what her hopes were for this year, the Queen replied, wishing not for world peace, nor even happiness for her own family, but ‘that Zimbabwe will rejoin the Commonwealth’.

“This group of former British colonies has long been an entity close to the monarch’s heart, and she was known to be upset when Zimbabwe was suspended from the organisation in 2003 after its leader, Robert Mugabe, had ignored repeated pleas over human rights abuse,” the paper said.

The paper noted that Britain has been encouraged by the new administration of President Mnangagwa who got into office in November last year, replacing Cde Robert Mugabe. President Mnangagwa has said he is willing to mend ties with Britain which is itself seeking new frontiers following its exit from the European Union bloc.

“And in welcome news for the Queen, Mnangagwa has made encouraging comments about the Commonwealth and also hailed Brexit as an opportunity to forge closer links with the UK,” said the paper.

Britain has made overtures indicating a softer stance on Zimbabwe. Rory Stewart, Britain’s former Africa Minister, visited Zimbabwe for the inauguration of President Mnangagwa last year while Foreign Minister Boris Johnson later revealed that Britain was ready to help Zimbabwe clear its debts with multilateral lending institutions.

In an interview with the Financial Times last week, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe had no problems with the Queen, but relations soured because of former Prime Minister Tony Blair whose administration reneged on his country’s obligations to fund land reform in Zimbabwe as agreed during independence talks at the 1979 Lancaster House Conference.
  • Rudeologist

    Lets not get ourselves excited over nothing. As far as we know, Britain will only fully reconsider its position on Zimbabwe AFTER a free & fair election.
    Everyone is keen to reengage Zimbabwe including a lot of Zimbabweans who are keen to return home but only AFTER clean elections. Anything which suggest things will happen before, is kufadzana

    • Vee

      Who are you referring to as “we”? And who told you that Britain will only fully reconsider its position AFTER a free and fair election?

  • Cde Manesi

    The British Monarchy has a responsibility to compensate colonialist settlers who had their farms on Zimbabwean land,after which relations can then be mended.

  • Mujokochera Wamujokochera

    I’m fully aware of the benefits deriving from being a member of the Commonwealth. However, should we really join this club again, one that essentially celebrates British imperialism in return of a few pieces of silver?

    • Tinovaziva

      Perhaps you haven’t learnt this lesson yet in life. Let me be the one to tell you. The world is not fair. Might is justice.

    • Ijaha leNkabazwe

      Mozambique is now a member of the commonwealth but was never a British colony think about it.Its economics stupid! as Prof Ken would say.That the West and USA have economic power is beyond doubt hence our status despite the LOOK EAST POLICIES!!!

  • Zarura Zimbabgwe

    The truth evades me????.

  • New Start

    The British need to get rid of this monarchy and it’s incestuous members.those inbreds are just a burden on British tax payers,no different than the Mugabe’s,prolly worse.

    • scooby doo

      Hey ichi chimbwanana chinongoVUKURA nonsense.asi chinopiwa mhiripiri muchikafu kkkk.Kana kuti chimbwanana chMandi Chimene chinokuvara necrossfire ye mbanje

    • Mhofu Chaiyo

      I think it was “diplomatic stupidity” for Zimbabwe to leave the Commonwealth. This was like the cricket losing its legs due to anger! Former President Maugabe’s foreign policy was really crazy! And to think he had a hell lot of Professors working under him, approving such policy, it makes me wonder if Dr Grace is the only one who hasa fake doctorate.

  • Icho

    How I wish these facts could be told over and over again to the global community. We never could have taken the path we took, of land invasions had stubbornness not taken over Tony Blair’s normal thinking. At the end of the day, Tony Blair is the cause of all the greater portion of the suffering we endured and are still going through in Zimbabwe.

  • Tambai Mese Mujairane

    The British Government stopped giving the Government funding from the Lancaster House Commitments due to no accountability and transparency on the usage of the funding. The Gorvenment of Zimbabwe breached the agreement, everyone knows this! If this is a new dispensation then let us speak the truth!

  • Cde Vaye

    Engaging the UK is nothing to celebrate,only the UK will benefit more out of this