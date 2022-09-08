Queen Elizabeth dies

Her family gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns grew about her health earlier on today.

Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla travelled to her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle in Scotland, along with his eldest son Prince William, officials said. Her other children – Anne, Andrew and Edward – were also at the castle.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” said the palace.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow,” it added.

The queen had mobility and health issues for the past 12 months due to old age.

She had to cancel many engagements due to issues and on doctor advice.

Her final public appearance was during the Platinum Jubilee celebration in June as the monarch had left behind 70 years on the British throne.

A statement at lunchtime today had said the Queen was under “medical supervision”.