Quality over quantity: The key to sustainable change

Regular exercise is crucial for overall health and well-being.

Coach Kelly-Fitness Correspondent

This week, we delve into the world of habit formation and achieving results.

Often, the focus falls on sheer quantity — doing more reps at the gym, eating countless salads, or working endless hours.

But what if the secret lies in form?

Here’s why prioritising quality over quantity might be the key to unlocking sustainable change:

Lifestyle Integration: Small, well-formed habits are easier to integrate into your everyday life.

Think of a brisk 20-minute walk or a short, effective gym session you can fit into your routine. Consistency is vital for long-term success.

Influence and Peer Pressure: Imagine a friend effortlessly maintaining a healthy weight through mindful eating choices versus someone constantly on restrictive diets.

The friend with good form inspires positive change through a more sustainable approach.

Changing Behaviour: Sustainable change comes from understanding the “why” behind your actions.

Focusing on form allows you to explore healthier choices and build intrinsic motivation, leading to long-term behavioural shifts.

What You Eat: A single, well-balanced meal packed with nutrients is more beneficial than mindlessly filling your plate with low-quality food. Quality trumps quantity when it comes to nourishing your body.

Workplace Arrangements: Prioritising focused work sessions over long, unproductive hours can lead to better results. Creating a work environment that promotes well-being and efficiency fosters sustainable performance.

Get Active, Your Way!

Regular exercise is crucial for overall health and well-being.

Consider incorporating movement you enjoy into your routine.

Here is a work out routine you can follow for a week:

Monday: Strength Training

Superset 1:

Exercise 1: Goblet squat: 12 reps

Exercise 2: Lat pull-down or pull-up (you can use the machine or a resistance band): 12 reps for lat pull-down or five reps for pull-up

Do four sets

Superset 2:

Exercise 1: Step-up: 10 reps each leg (to make this more challenging, hold two five- to 10-pound dumbbells by your sides.)

Exercise 2: Single-arm row: 12 reps each arm

Do four sets

Superset 3:

Exercise 1: Single-leg glute bridge: 10 reps each leg

Exercise 2: Bicep curl: 10 reps

Do four sets

Core: Elbow plank: 15-second hold, three sets

Tuesday: Cardio

It’s day two, and I hope you’re feeling good after yesterday’s strength workout.

Today, you’re doing cardio.

Whether you’re doing this workout plan for weight loss, to build strength, or otherwise, you can choose whatever type of cardio you’d like.

Lace-up your running shoes, swim, ride a stationary or road bike, row, crush some dance cardio, or even play an active virtual reality game — just spend 20 minutes getting your heart rate up while doing something you enjoy.

Once you’ve completed cardio, it’s time for abs.

Ab Workout: Complete two rounds of the following ab workout.

If necessary, feel free to modify the amount of time you do each exercise.

Left side plank: 20 seconds

Russian twist: 20 seconds

Right side plank: 20 seconds

Wednesday: Strength Training

Superset 1:

Exercise 1: Romanian dead-lift: 12 reps

Exercise 2: Dumbbell bench press: 10 reps

Do four sets

Superset 2:

Exercise 1: Back extension or Superman: 12 reps with a one-second hold at the top.

Exercise 2: Shoulder press: 10 reps (for back support, do this seated on a bench).

Do four sets

Superset 3:

Exercise 1: Dumbbell walking lunge: 10 reps each leg (20 total)

Exercise 2: Push-up: 10 reps

Do four sets

Thursday: Cardio

You’re almost through the week! You may be feeling slightly sore, and that’s absolutely normal. For today, your mission is to do 10 to 20 minutes of cardio. Do a walking workout, sprint intervals, a bike ride, or laps in the pool — it’s up to you. Most importantly, work hard.

Friday: Conditioning

It’s time to finish the week strong. Today’s workout is going to feel a little more challenging than the other strength workouts you did earlier in the week. Since this is conditioning day, you’re going to be doing more intense moves with less rest. Don’t worry! You’re going to do just fine.

Superset 1:

Exercise 1: Squat to overhead press: 10 reps

Exercise 2: Jump rope: 30 seconds

Do three sets

Superset 2:

Exercise 1: Weighted glute bridge or barbell hip thrust: 12 reps

Exercise 2: Dumbbell bench press: 12 reps

Do four sets

Superset 3:

Exercise 1: Plank with row or reverse-grip bent-over row: 10 reps on each arm

Exercise 2: Seated knee tuck: 15 reps

Do three sets

Saturday: Active Recovery

Today will be a light active-recovery day — enjoy it! Take a walk or a yoga class, or you can do one of the following flows:

Yoga flow for weightlifters

Beginner-friendly yoga flow

Yoga sequence for tight hips

Sunday: Rest

Week one of this workout plan is officially over, and you should be proud of yourself. One of the most crucial things you can do to achieve your goals is to be consistent. Today, all you have to do is rest. Walk around, stretch, ride your bike, foam roll, or do something that makes you feel good and will prepare you for next week.

Remaining Weeks

Repeat this exact workout plan for weeks two, three, and four. Remember, you can always increase the weight and/or decrease rest time between supersets for an added challenge.

Looking for Extra Support?

Coach Kelly offers personalised training programmes to help you reach your fitness goals. He can guide you in creating a workout routine tailored to your needs and preferences, whether you prefer the gym environment or something else entirely. By focusing on quality over quantity, you can achieve lasting change and create a healthier, happier lifestyle.