QPR terminates Macauley Bonne’s contract

Sports Reporter

ENGLISH Championship side Queens Park Rangers have terminated the contract of Zimbabwe international Macauley Bonne.

The club announced on their website that the 27-year-old has had his contract terminated “by mutual consent with immediate effect”. He still had six months left.

Bonne joined the R’s from Charlton Athletic in October 2020 and went on to make 44 appearances for QPR in all competitions, scoring three goals.

Thirty-four of those outings came from the bench and he spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town where he scored 12 goals and made three assists in the English third-tier League One.

“The club would like to thank Macauley for his services and wish him every success for the future,” said QPR in a statement.