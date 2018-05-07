Putin sworn in for fourth term

MOSCOW. – Vladimir Putin took oath of office yesterday to start his fourth term as Russian president.

“It is my duty and the meaning of my entire life to do everything for Russia, its present and future, to ensure that it is peaceful and prosperous, to preserve and perpetuate our great people, and bring prosperity to every household in Russia,” Putin said at the inauguration ceremony in the Grand Kremlin Palace.

He said Russia needs to build a free society.

“We need breakthroughs in all areas of life . . . Such progress can only be achieved by a free society that embraces everything new and advanced, and rejects injustice, stagnation, ignorant protectionism and bureaucratic deadness,” he said.

The president said Russia must focus its energy on working out a solution that raises its competitiveness in economic growth and technology development.

Putin won a landslide victory in the March 18 presidential election.

Some 6,000 people were invited to the inauguration ceremony, including members of the government, deputies and senators, judges of the Constitutional Court, heads of diplomatic missions and representatives of the clergy and youth organisations.

Putin was expected to name a new prime minister and submit the nomination to parliament later yesterday.

Meanwhile, China yesterday extended heartfelt congratulations to Putin on his inauguration for a fourth term as Russian president.

“The Chinese side believes that under the leadership of President Putin, Russia will keep making achievements in its nation building and social and economic development,” Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang told a routine press briefing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated Putin on his re-election in a telephone conversation in March.

With strategic guidance of and personal push by President Xi and President Putin, the bilateral ties have stayed at a high development level, Geng said, stressing that the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination was at its best in history.

“The two sides have maintained close exchanges at various levels, pressed ahead cooperation in a large number of fields, and increasingly consolidated their mutual political trust,” Geng said.

“Meanwhile, the two countries have exchanged views on major international and regional issues in a timely manner, kept close coordination within the framework of multilateral mechanisms, and made significant contributions to world peace and stability,” the spokesperson added. – Xinhua.