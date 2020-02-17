Breaking News
Putin Did Not Send Russian Troops to Libya – Peskov

17 Feb, 2020 - 13:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Putin Did Not Send Russian Troops to Libya – Peskov President Putin

The Herald

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin did not send any troops to Libya, there have been no decrees about that, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Journalists asked the Kremlin spokesman if Putin had sent troops to Libya because of reports about a recent burial of a Russian soldier who allegedly died in Libya.

“No, Vladimir Putin, as the commander-in-chief of the Russian Armed Forces, did not send troops to Libya, did not issue any decrees about that,” Peskov told reporters.

When asked for explanation of fatalities, Peskov said, “There are no Russian troops in Libya.” – (Sputnik)

