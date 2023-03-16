Pupils injured as classroom block caves in from panning activities

The Herald

Freedom Mupanedemo Midlands Bureau

A number of school children at Globe and Phoenix Primary in Kwekwe have been injured after a classroom block caved in while they were in class.

 

There have been massive illegal gold mining activities underneath the school grounds with this publication having published several stories on the dangers posed by these illegal mining activities.

Kwekwe District Development Coordinator, Mr Fortune Mpungu confirmed the incident saying the District Civil Protection Unit(CPU) was now on the ground.

