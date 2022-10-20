Pupils create own cooking ‘gas’

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Reporter

Upper Six pupils at Destiny Achievers College in Domboshava have created their own ‘gas’ and a peanut butter machine that shells peanuts, roasts, grinds and packages, as education 5.0 starts to bear fruit.

During the launch of Teachers for Economic Development yesterday, President Mnangagwa toured the school stand and was impressed by the level of innovation being exhibited.

The team leader of the pupils, Lashmold Matimura said they used low cost materials including scrap from the Magaba in Mbare to create the gas converter.

“We decided to solve local challenges with local products. We are manufacturing an excavator that uses hydraulics and a peanut butter machine.

“We are skeptical to share the exact materials we are using for fear of copycats. We have created our own LP gas which we are using for cooking.”

The school head Ms Cynthia Gambiza said they were supporting the Government’s thrust of converting theory into action.

“We want to create entrepreneurs at the school instead of employees,” she said.

“As for the gas, we are in talks with the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority so that they can come and conduct tests. If they certify it, we can commercialise it. Our finished product will cost at least US$1 per kg.”