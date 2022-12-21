Public warned against skin lightening products

Skin lightening products being used locally are neither tested nor approved by the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ), posing a danger to users, an official has said.

Many Zimbabwean women and some men are using unapproved skin lightening products which are brought in from outside the country.

In a statement, MZCAZ acting director general Richard Rukwata said skin lightening products that some members of the public are using have toxic effects on liver, kidneys and the nervous system. “The MCAZ warns the public on the dangers associated with the use of skin lightening products such as oral injectable Glutathione and injectable Vitamins.

“To date there are no published clinical trials that have evaluated the use of oral/injectable Glutathione and injectable Vitamins for skin lightening. There are also no published guidelines for appropriate dosing regimens and duration of treatment. Glutathione and Vitamins are registrable products.

“The MCAZ has not approved/registered any injectable products or such products for skin lightening.

“Side effects on the use of injectable Glutathione for skin lightening include toxic effects on the liver, kidneys, and the nervous system,” he said.

He added: “Furthermore, the side effects may include severe skin reactions such as Stevens Johnson syndrome, hives or allergic reactions, weight gain, losing pigmentation of hair, eye infections and disorders Glutathione also affects the production of melanin, the pigment that gives the human skin, hair and eyes their colour. Injectable Glutathione is sometimes paired with intravenous Vitamin C, and Vitamin C injection may form kidney stones if the urine is acidic. — New Ziana.