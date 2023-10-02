Public urged to vaccinate dogs to contain rabies

Speaking at World Rabies Day commemoration in Chivhu, Veterinary Services director Dr Jairus Machakwa urged people to have their cats and dogs vaccinated against rabies, adding that it was a requirement by law and failure to do it could result in prosecution.

Precious Manomano-Herald Reporter

The Veterinary Services Department has urged dog owners to vaccinate their canines against rabies so that the most common source of human rabies infection is eliminated.

Rabies has killed an average of 100 people every year in Zimbabwe for the past five years, while 59 000 deaths are recorded worldwide every year.

People who have been bitten by a suspected rabid dog must be quickly treated and vaccinated.

Rabies is a viral disease and once the symptoms appear, there is almost nothing that can be done and the person will die.

Speaking at World Rabies Day commemoration in Chivhu, Veterinary Services director Dr Jairus Machakwa urged people to have their cats and dogs vaccinated against rabies, adding that it was a requirement by law and failure to do it could result in prosecution.

“The first vaccination should be done at three months of age. The second booster vaccination at 12 months and thereafter dogs and cats should be vaccinated once every year,” he said.

“Failure to vaccinate attracts a Level 3 fine of US$30 against just US$1 for vaccination compliance and reduced risk of human life loss. There is no cure for rabies, once clinical signs appear, death is always certain. This makes prevention of paramount importance.”

Dr Machakwa said the department was fully stocked with the animal rabies vaccine at all veterinary offices.

His department crafted a strategy to eliminate dog mediated human rabies by 2030.

World Rabies Day is commemorated on 28 September every year to raise awareness of the disease.

This year’s theme was “All for 1, One Health for all’’, highlighting that health is not for a few selected individuals, but is for everyone.

Rabies is a deadly viral disease of mammals such as dogs, cats, cattle, donkeys and humans that causes inflammation of the brain.

The disease is transmitted through a bite of an infected animal, especially dogs and jackals and the virus is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals.

About 99 percent of all human rabies cases are caused by dogs.

Dogs and cats usually get rabies from the bites of jackals and wild dogs in Zimbabwe, with cats normally being killed by the bite from the larger animal and so had not been seen as a major carrier in the past.

But, as was seen in Chivhu recently, once rabies enters the cat population it can spread fast unless a lot of cats are vaccinated.

In a speech read on her behalf by the Permanent Secretary in her office, Mr Tavabarira Kutamahufa, Mashonaland East Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Aplonia Munzverengwi, said the majority of rabies deaths were occurring in children and emphasised the importance of educational campaigns involving the target population at risk.

‘’Rabies is a neglected fatal zoonotic viral disease that is preventable through consistent vaccination of dogs and cats,” she said.

“This is a global concern and rabies control is considered a public good and a social responsibility. To complement the vaccination strategy, we must remain cognisant of other measures that can be employed to eliminate dog mediated human rabies, including promoting responsible pet ownership and prioritising rabies as a neglected disease.’’

In May this year, residents in the high-density suburb of Gaza in Chivhu were living in fear after seven people were mauled by rabid cats, prompting the community to remain behind closed gates.

This also prompted the authorities to engage in rabies mass vaccination of dogs and cats to save the community.

Mr Tauya Tigere, who stays in the area, confirmed that several people were staying indoors in fear of the mysterious situation which happened in the area for the first time.

“This is the first time to see cats chasing people in the community,” he said.

“We were all disturbed because cats are creatures which are humble. I could not believe my eyes seeing a small creature chasing me. I immediately stopped and picked a stone which I threw at the creature to set myself free.”

Mrs Milkah Majuru said the situation was worrisome, adding that it was not safe to walk alone in her neighbourhood.

“We used to walk in groups carrying sticks as a measure to protect ourselves. When the cat advances towards us, we then all attack it to save ourselves. This is the first time to encounter such a situation. We do not believe they were the real cats we know,” she said.

She said the police also shot six cats in the community.

Mr Joshua Chigova said the department was carrying out mass rabies vaccination of cats and dogs in the district, adding that the situation was now under control.

“Rabies is now under control because we are cooperating well with our Veterinary Officers,’’ he said.

When people are bitten by any animal, they are advised to immediately wash the wound with running water and soap several times for 15 to 20 minutes and seek medical attention from the nearest medical centre.

All suspected rabies incidents should be reported to the nearest veterinary offices.