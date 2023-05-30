Public Service top officials sign integrity pledge

Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo looks on as chairperson of the Zimbabwe Public Service Commission Dr Vincent Hungwe signs the Integrity Pledge in Harare yesterday.

Maxwell Tapatapa-Herald Reporter

Commissioners and top managers of the Public Service Commission (PSC) yesterday signed integrity pledges as the largest employer of State workers, seeks to promote integrity, honesty, prudence, transparency, accountability, servant leadership, among a host of other values the commission stands for.

The signing of integrity pledges is an approved concept which is being implemented under the auspice of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy 2020-2024 launched by President Mnangagwa on 11 July 2020.

Those signing the pledges yesterday were PSC chairperson Dr Vincent Hungwe, deputy chairperson Dr Nomatemba Ndiweni-Masuku, PSC Commissioners, the Permanent Secretary of the commission and the management. Dr Hungwe said the reason behind the signing was to commit all against the corruption.

“The rationale behind the need for the signing of pledges is that the Government of Zimbabwe declared zero tolerance to corruption.

“To facilitate the achievement of zero tolerance for corruption, integrity pledges have been seen as one of the key measures to fight corruption through the promotion of high standards of ethical behaviour and good corporate governance as it heavily relies on voluntary individual oaths,” said Dr Hungwe.

The PSC was pleased to take the lead in committing to the fight against corruption through the documents signed.

“In our own case as the Public Service Commission, we commit to heralding this exercise of pledge signing throughout the Civil Service. It is our intention to demonstrate, in the first instance, exemplary steps towards re-asserting our dedication to fighting corruption for the benefit of the nation and citizens we serve through our public service delivery system.”

“One can never over-emphasise the crucial need for prudent stewardship of national resources.

“As the Public Service, we intend to safeguard, protect and preserve those resources under our purview in order for maximum value to be derived.

“We stand with the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission as they gear up to cascade this in the whole of the Public Service and we support and enable them all the way. We are together in this for the long haul.”

During the same event, ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo added her voice saying the integrity pledges were key in pushing professional conduct by public workers.

“The signing of integrity pledges and establishment of integrity committees were identified as some of the effective ways of instilling good ethical practices in individuals and institutions thus minimising the occurrences of corruption in government offices, ministries, agencies, state owned enterprises/parastatals, public institutions, media houses and the private sector.”

She further said the gesture was in line with the constitution.

“These recommendations are in line with the provisions of our Constitution which seek to promote efficiency, competence, accountability, transparency, personal integrity and financial probity in all institutions and agencies of government at every level.

“In addition, they are best practices borrowed from other countries such as South Korea, Malaysia, Kenya and Malawi among other countries,” said Justice Matanda-Moyo.

In February 2021, the PSC and ZACC signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The purpose of the MoU was to provide a broad base for cooperation between the two commissions with the intention of combating corruption and economic crimes committed by public officials in the course of their duties.

Hence Zacc chairperson Matanda-Moyo said they have operationalised their MoU through various activities conducted jointly such as the drafting of the Anti-Corruption Training Module and the capacitation of PSC Trainers.

The PSC would be establishing an integrity committee as well as facilitating the establishment of integrity committees in ministries and departments under their purview.