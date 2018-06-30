Pub promises free beer for life

Mirirai Nsingo

Imagine getting free alcohol for every day of your life until you kick the proverbial bucket, just walking into a bar knowing that you have a daily allocation to last you forever?

Well, this is the reward, the Private Lounge management is offering for a lucky sleuth; anyone who will help in identifying thieves that wreaked havoc to patrons’ cars on the night of June 2, 2018, and were caught on the premises’ CCTV.

“Our lifetime free alcohol incentive is to show people that we mean business when we say we ensure the safety of our patrons while also establishing a lifetime relationship with our clients who help us maintain that culture of safety and security,” said the proprietor Biggie Chinoperekweyi.

The thieves, who are captured on a closed-circuit television, are seen breaking in into a car and stealing cellphones before congratulating one another for a job well done.

The management says it takes pride in ensuring the safety of its patrons and this is why they have gone the extreme of a quarter a crate a day.

Guzzlers will certainly jostle to hunt down the thieves that have been terrorising patrons disturbing fun at one of Harare’s popular joints.

“We pride ourselves in being a place where people relax and have drinks of their choice without worrying about their security.”

Harare has reportedly witnessed a spate of robberies since the beginning of the year with Private Lounge management adding that they were beefing up security to ensure that patrons are safe.

And to the one who makes out the skelems it’s bottoms up ‘til kingdom come!